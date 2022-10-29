NDSU shuts down Illinois State in 2nd half, wins 24-7

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for two touchdowns and North Dakota State beat Illinois State 24-7. The FCS fourth-ranked Bison (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rebounded from their 23-21 loss to South Dakota State that ended a three-game win streak. NDSU held Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) to just 144 yards of offense following the Redbirds’ 75-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. Miller completed 20 of 30 passes, including a 20-yard touchdown to Hunter Luepke. Miller also ran for a 4-yard score and accounted for 214 of the Bison’s 373 total yards.

