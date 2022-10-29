MVP Sophia Smith scores, Thorns top KC 2-0 for NWSL title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, and again in 2017. The Current had a costly turnover before Smith went down the field, maneuvered around goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and deftly scored in the fourth minute. The Thorns doubled the lead with an own goal early in the second half.

