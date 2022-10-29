Katie Ledecky sets world record in 1,500-meter freestyle

TORONTO (AP) — Katie Ledecky is having a great time in her first competitive event of the season at this week’s FINA Swimming World Cup. Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The 10-time Olympic medalist — who doesn’t compete in short-course events very often — finished in 15:08.24, taking nearly 10 seconds off the previous record set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock in 2019. Canada’s Summer McIntosh finished first in the 400 medley in 4:21.49 to lead a Canadian sweep.

