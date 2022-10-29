Jefferson, Sanders lead Arkansas past Auburn, 41-27

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third and Raheim Sanders rushed for 171 yards to lead Arkansas to a 41-27 victory over Auburn in a battle to escape the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division. The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak versus the Tigers, who have dropped four games in a row. The two teams came into the day tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West. But Auburn couldn’t stop Jefferson and Sanders or challenge on offense for most of the second half.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.