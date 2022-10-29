Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. The Grizzlies got the rebound and after a timeout, Olynyk knocked the ball of out-of-bounds. On the ensuing play, Bane got a pass but slipped and fell beyond the 3-point line as the clock expired. Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points and Colin Sexton had 19 points in his first start of the season for Utah (5-2). Morant was out with a non-COVID illness.

