Hyatt’s 2 TDs lead No. 3 Tennessee over No. 19 Kentucky 44-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky. Hyatt broke the school record for touchdowns in a season with 14 and set up the Volunteers for their showdown with No. 1 Georgia next Saturday. The Wildcats struggled in the latest edition of the border rivalry. Kentucky’s Will Levis, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, was intercepted three times and sacked four times.

