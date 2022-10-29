Horner says he settled Red Bull F1 dispute to end sniping

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says he settled with the FIA over the team’s breach of the spending cap last season to stop the sniping throughout the Formula One paddock. Horner said Red Bull has had an emotional month that has included Max Verstappen winning his second championship, and the team winning the constructors title the day after the team owner’s death. But Red Bull has also been publicly vilified during the FIA’s audit into its 2021 spending and the cheating allegations personally offended the head of the team.

