Holy Cross tops Fordham 53-52 with walkoff 2-point PAT

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ayir Asante scored on a double-reverse for a two-point conversion in overtime to lift Holy Cross to a thrilling 53-52 win over Fordham. After Matthew Sluka’s fourth touchdown pass, a 9-yarder to Justin Shorter, the Crusaders didn’t hesitate to go for the win. Sluka gave the ball to Shorter going from right to left and headed to the right corner of the end zone. Asante then took the ball from Shorter and swept right with an option to throw to a wide-open Sluka but kept it and easily cruised into the end zone. Sluka threw for 291 yards and ran for 174 yards and a touchdown. Tim DeMorat threw for five touchdowns, the fifth to Dequece Carter on the first play of overtime for the Rams.

