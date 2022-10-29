Hiers throws 3 TD passes to lead Samford past The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and Samford rolled past The Citadel 38-3. No. 13 FCS Samford built a 21-3 halftime lead on two Hiers touchdown passes and a 1-yard run by Jaylan Thomas. After Heirs’ third TD pass in the third quarter, Trey Elston capped the scoring with a 53-yard fumble return in the fourth. Johnny Crawford had 86 yards rushing among The Citadel’s 255 yards on the ground, but the Bulldogs attempted only 13 passes, completing four for 38 yards.

