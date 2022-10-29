Green, Holani spur Boise St to 49-10 win over Colorado St

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylen Green threw for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, George Holani rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, and Boise State defeated Colorado State 49-10. Boise State (6-2, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), winners of four straight, limited Colorado State to a season-low 170 yards, 49 less than the Rams mustered against Michigan in their season opener. The Broncos also posted a season-high 514 yards of total offense in the victory. Colorado State (2-6, 2-2), which gained nearly half their offensive yards on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Clay Millen to Justus Ross-Simmons, remains winless against the Broncos in 12 meetings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.