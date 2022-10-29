Grambling ends skid with 35-6 drubbing of Alcorn State

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Maurice Washington led a committee of running backs with 69 yards and a touchdown and Grambling beat Alcorn State 35-6. Washington, Floyd Chalk IV and Chance Williams were part of a ground attack in which each reached the end zone. Quarterback Julian Calvez also ran one in for good measure. Defensively, Myron Stewart’s 68-yard, pick-6 of Aaron Allen gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead en route to a 28-point halftime advantage. Tre Lawrence threw a 4-yard score to Tavarious Griffin with 19 seconds left in the third for Alcorn State’s lone score.

