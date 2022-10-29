Gleason leads Toledo comeback over Eastern Michigan, 27-24

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan in a Mid-America Conference battle. The MAC West division leaders, Toledo tied the game twice on Gleason touchdown passes, but Eastern Michigan held a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Samson Evans’ third rushing touchdown of the game.

