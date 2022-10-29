Georgetown leads wire-to-wire in 30-20 win over Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Pierce Holley threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and Georgetown ended a six-game losing streak, beating Lafayette 30-20. The Hoyas built a 17-0 lead and never trailed. Lafayette, now with a three-game skid, closed to within 17-14 when Ah-Shaun Davis threw a 5-yard score to Elijah Steward to reduce the deficit to 10 with 41 seconds before halftime. Jaden Sutton crashed in from the 2 to cut it to three with 10:38 left in the third, but the Hoyas extended the margin 24-14 seven minutes later when Herman Moultrie III ran it from 3 yards out. Davis threw for 74 yards and ran for 36 for Lafayette.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.