Gabalis with 5 TDs, Utah Tech edges Stephen F. Austin 47-44

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert with 44 seconds remaining and Utah Tech held on for a 47-44 victory over Stephen F. Austin. Following Gabalis and Hobert’s game-winning score, Trae Self threw a 38-yard pass to Kylon Harris and a 19-yarder to Miles Reed that helped move Stephen F. Austin (5-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) to the Utah Tech 1 with a second to play. Yet on the final play, Self’s toss over the middle and into the end zone was short and batted down by a Utah Tech (2-6, 1-3) defender.

