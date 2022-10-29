Fulham held by Everton to 0-0 despite 24 efforts on goal

LONDON (AP) — Fulham can’t convert any of its 24 efforts on goal as it is held to 0-0 by Everton in the English Premier League. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had 10 of those efforts but only one of them is on target as the Serbia international is unable to add to his nine league goals for the season. Jordan Pickford also makes a number of key stops to keep Fulham at bay. Both teams’ goalkeepers combine to make eight saves in the first half alone. The best save is to deny Mitrovic’s header in the first half as Pickford is at full stretch to steer the effort over the bar.

