Duggan throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 TCU beats West Virginia 41-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 7 TCU improved to 8-0 after a 41-31 victory at West Virginia. Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes and Kendre Miller ran for 120 yards and a score for the Horned Frogs. TCU didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like it did in its two previous games. Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead and that held up. But West Virginia gave the Horned Frogs a fight. JT Daniels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Reese Smith with 4:12 left to cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 34-31. But Duggan found Savion Williams with a 29-yard scoring toss on fourth down with 20 seconds left.

