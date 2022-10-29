Dart, Judkins lead No. 15 Ole Miss past Texas A&M 31-28

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 205 yards, Jaxson Dart passed for three touchdowns and No. 15 Mississippi beat Texas A&M 31-28. Judkins had a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:18 remaining, helping Mississippi rebound from its first loss of the season. Dart threw touchdown passes of 18, 1 and 2 yards. He was 13 for 20 for 140 yards, and also had 17 carries for 95 yards on the ground. Connor Weigman was 28 of 44 for 338 yards and four touchdowns for Texas A&M. The Aggies lost their fourth straight game for the school’s longest slide since losing four straight at the end of the 2005 season.

