Cunningham lifts Middle Tennessee over UTEP 24-13

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Chase Cunningham threw three touchdown passes, including a back-breaking 75-yard strike to Jaylin Lane midway through the fourth quarter, and Middle Tennessee turned back UTEP 24-13. Cunningham’s pass to Lane came on a first-down play after UTEP’s Gavin Baechle kicked his second 47-yard field goal to get the Miners within 17-13 with 7:30 remaining in the game. Cunningham’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Tate Jr. gave Middle Tennessee (4-4, 1-3 Conference USA) a 10-0 lead after one quarter. UTEP (4-5, 2-3) pulled even at halftime on Baechle’s field goal and Gavin Hardison 4-yard scoring toss to Tyrin Smith. Cunningham’s 6-yard touchdown pass to DJ England-Chisholm was the only score of the third quarter and gave the Blue Raiders the lead for good.

