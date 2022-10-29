Cowboys promote rookie RB, a sign injured Elliott won’t play

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster. It’s an indication Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful because of a right knee injury that happened after a hard hit in last week’s 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons. Davis is set for his NFL debut. The undrafted player from Florida spent the first seven weeks on the practice squad.

