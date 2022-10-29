Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. Cole Caufield added two goals and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored to help the Canadiens win for the second straight game. Former Blues netminder Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first win in St. Louis since being traded to Montreal in 2020. Jordan Kyrou scored twice for St. Louis.