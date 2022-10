BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3. Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. It’s the first time Robert Morris has dropped eight straight since ending the 2017 season at 2-9.

