Borguet, Harvard ground out 28-13 win over Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 179 yards with two touchdowns, Kym Wimberly also had two touchdowns, and Harvard defeated Dartmouth 28-13. Borguet’s touchdown runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and 21 yards in the fourth were the only scoring plays in the second half. Wimberly’s 34-yard reception from Luke Emge and his 9-yard TD run helped Harvard to a 14-13 halftime lead. Emge completed 11 of 17 passes for 195 yards for the Crimson. Nick Howard and Zack Bair scored on short runs for Dartmouth. Harvard had 257 yards rushing.