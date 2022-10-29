Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:08 AM

Atlético Madrid loses Liga thriller at Cádiz on final touch

KION

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cádiz has beaten Atlético Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish league after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw finally in the hosts’ favor. The last-second loss came just three days after Atlético was eliminated from the Champions League at the group phase following a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Cádiz held a 2-0 lead until substitute João Félix sparked a late comeback by Atlético. Félix provoked an own goal in the 85th and equalized with a long strike in the 89th.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content