Atlético Madrid loses Liga thriller at Cádiz on final touch

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cádiz has beaten Atlético Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish league after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw finally in the hosts’ favor. The last-second loss came just three days after Atlético was eliminated from the Champions League at the group phase following a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Cádiz held a 2-0 lead until substitute João Félix sparked a late comeback by Atlético. Félix provoked an own goal in the 85th and equalized with a long strike in the 89th.

