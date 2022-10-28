Skip to Content
Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving says he embraces all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the Brooklyn Nets owner was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film. Irving says: “We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion.” He added he embraced all walks of life and says that just because he posts about something doesn’t mean he believes everything about it.

