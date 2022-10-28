France, NZ into semifinals at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Winger Joanna Grisez scored a try in the first two two minutes and added two more late for a hat-trick which lifted France to a 39-3 win over Italy in the first quarterfinal at the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Later, New Zealand steamrolled its way into the semifinals with a 55-3 win over Wales. On Sunday, England will play Australia and Canada takes on the United States in the other quarterfinals.

