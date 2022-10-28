Conrad’s line-drive FG as time expires gets ECU past BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24. Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU. It was the fourth consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight. Holton Ahlers threw for 197 yards and added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for the Pirates. Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes for BYU. Lopini Katoa had 116 yards rushing on 20 carries with a 24-yard touchdown run.

