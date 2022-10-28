Canucks top Penguins 5-1 for 2nd straight after opening skid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twoce and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night. Tanner Pearson and J.T. Miller also scored, Ilya Mikheyev had two assits and Spencer Martin made 34 saves. On Thursday night in Seattle, the Canucks beat the Kraken 5-4 to end their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games. Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves. The Penguins have lost three straight to fall to 4-3-1.

