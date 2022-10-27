United Cup tennis competition to lead into Australia Open

SYDNEY (AP) — A new team competition with $15 million in prize money will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia has announced the formation of the United Cup. It will involve women and men from 18 countries competing from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8. Matches will be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Each squad will include up to four women and up to four men. The event will offer 500 WTA and 500 ATP rankings points. Each contest will include four matches in singles and one in mixed doubles. Australia is guaranteed a spot in the field. Other nations will qualify based on WTA and ATP rankings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.