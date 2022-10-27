Skip to Content
Struggling ‘Canes and Cavaliers to square off at Virginia

Two teams struggling under first-year coaches will square off when Miami visits Virginia on Saturday. The Hurricanes have lost four of five, including a 45-21 home loss to Duke last week. They committed eight turnovers in the game. Virginia is coming off a 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech. Both teams would like to get one win closer to bowl eligibility. It’s the first time in the last four meetings that the game will be played in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers have traveled to Miami three years in a row.

