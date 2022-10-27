Smotherman shares Bermuda with late alternate Atwal 1 behind

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott shared the lead at 62 in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The big surprise was Arjun Atwal. The 49-year-old hasn’t competed in the three months since his father died in India. He didn’t touch his clubs until last Friday. And he wasn’t even in the field until a late withdrawal gave him about 20 minutes to get loose. Atwal opened with three straight birdies and shot 63. Endycott had two eagles in calm conditions at Port Royal. Smotherman was bogey-free. The PGA Tour event has only one player from the top 50 in the world.

