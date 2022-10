Mariano Rivera says he would keep Aaron Boone as New York Yankees manager and remarks he made earlier this week were taken out of context. The Hall of Fame reliever tells The Associated Press that he was speaking generically about teams and managers when he answered questions Tuesday during a videoconference session with Panamanian business executives. Rivera says people “took it out of context.”

