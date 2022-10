Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United lineup to seal a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League that secured a spot in the knockout rounds. PSV Eindhoven became the first team to hold Arsenal scoreless this season, beating the Gunners 2-0 to keep alive the fight for first place in their group. Real Betis, Freiburg, Union SG and Ferencváros topped their groups.

