Poyer’s trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer has many reasons to be looking forward to the Buffalo Bills next game being played at home. His commute, for one, will be much shorter. Poyer returned from the team’s bye week off detailing how he had no choice but to hit the road to travel to play in Buffalo’s game at Kansas City on Oct. 16. Poyer was cleared to play, but not allowed to fly due to complications from a punctured lung that could be affected by the changing air pressure inside a plane. Poyer has since been cleared for air travel.

