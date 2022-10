GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo. Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ 23-21 loss at Washington last weekend. Lazard didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. Lazard said he didn’t believe the shoulder would be a long-term issue, but added that he doesn’t expect to be available for the Sunday night game with the Bills.

