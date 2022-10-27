No. 17 Illinois puts 5-game win streak on line vs Huskers
By The Associated Press
No. 17 Illinois puts its five-game win streak on the line when it visits Nebraska on Saturday. The Illini would remain alone in first place in the Big Ten West with a win and fall into a three-way tie with Nebraska and Purdue with a loss. The Illini have won six of their first seven games for the first time since the 2001 Sugar Bowl team. Nebraska is looking to go 3-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph and go into November in contention for the division title.