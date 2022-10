CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While things haven’t gone so well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina. Mayfield finds himself in an unfamiliar situation entering Sunday’s game at Atlanta — backing up starter P.J. Walker. It’s the first time since Week 3 of his rookie season that Mayfield enters a game as the No. 2 QB.

