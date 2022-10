HOUSTON (AP) — University of Maine coach Nick Derba remembers a lot from his time coaching Jeremy Peña in college, but what stands out the most is his work ethic. He said the shortstop “outworked everyone.” Just four years after leaving Maine, Peña helped lead the Houston Astros to the World Series in his rookie season. Next up is Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

