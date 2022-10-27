Gilliland to move Truck Series program from Ford to Toyota

David Gilliland is moving his racing organization from Ford to Toyota next season and rebranding it as TRICON Garage. The organization formerly known as David Gilliland Racing will field entries in both the Truck Series and ARCA Series next year. The team will run three full-time Toyota Tundras and one part-time entry beginning with next season’s opener at Daytona International Speedway. Gilliland previously fielded Toyotas from 2018-2019 and Tyler Ankrum won the team its first championship with the ARCA Menards Series East title.

