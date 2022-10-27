Fright night: Browns, Bengals renew rivalry on Halloween

Ohio football neighbors, the Browns and Bengals will renew their rivalry on Monday night, this year on Halloween. It’s scary times in Cleveland anyway as the Browns have lost four straight games and can’t afford to fall any further back in the AFC North. The Bengals, on the other hand, have won four of five after starting 0-2. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off a 481-yard performance last week. He’s lost all three starts against the Browns, who pummeled the Bengals 41-16 in the first matchup between the teams last season.

