Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues ‘all me’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he’s to blame for the team’s scoring issues. Pittsburgh is off to a 2-5 start thanks in large part to an offense that is near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical category. Canada says he believes the offense is close to breaking out. Wide receiver Miles Boykin says the issue isn’t Canada’s play-calling but the execution. The Steelers face a tough task in Week 8 when it travels across the state to face unbeaten Philadelphia.

