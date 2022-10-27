Choupo-Moting emerges as Bayern’s unlikely new star

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has emerged as the unlikely new star striker at Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting was Robert Lewandowski’s backup and then a fringe player after Lewandowski left for Barcelona. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann experimented with striker-less tactics but then gave Choupo-Moting a run in the first team. He has five goals in his last four games and scored against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday. Choupo-Moting is also likely to feature heavily for Cameroon at the upcoming World Cup.

