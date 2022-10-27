Browns try to stop skid on Halloween night against Bengals
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Things are pretty frightful around Cleveland these days, and it’s got nothing to do with Halloween. The Browns’ season has turned ghastly. Riding their first four-game losing streak under coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns enter Monday night’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals in desperation mode. Another loss to an AFC North opponent could damage Cleveland’s playoff hopes irreparably, and raise more questions about the team’s direction. The Browns have won seven of eight in the “Battle of Ohio.” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has lost all three career starts against Cleveland. He’ll be without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to be out several weeks with a hip injury.