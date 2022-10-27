Bo Jin makes another run at Asia-Pacific Amateur with 65

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Oklahoma State junior Bo Jin of China had a stressful time getting to the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Thailand. It was all worth it when he opened with a 65 to take a two-shot lead. The winner of the premier amateur event in Asia earns a spot at Augusta National next April for the Masters. Jin had the 36-hole lead a year ago and tied for third. Jin’s name wasn’t on the passenger list in Oklahoma City, so he had to buy a ticket to Los Angeles to make his connection. He got to Thailand in time for one practice round.

