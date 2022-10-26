Varane won’t play for Man U before WCup; Qatar not ruled out

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury. But United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday the France international could still play a part in Qatar. Varane was in tears after breaking down in his team’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday as he feared his World Cup chances had been ended. That may not be the case. Ten Hag says it depends on “how his rehab will develop.”

