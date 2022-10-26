‘Underdog’ Heinicke changes Washington Commanders identity

Taylor Heinicke replacing Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback has changed the identity of their offense. Heinicke does not have the prototypical size or arm strength for an NFL quarterback such as Wentz. But his instincts and ability to extend plays may be better suited for the Commanders looking to hold onto the ball and sustain long drives. And Heinicke’s underdog story going from out of the league to quarantine quarterback to a roster mainstay has made him popular among teammates. Coach Ron Rivera thinks Heinicke’s attitude has also helped the team.

