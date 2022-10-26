Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4, 6-2. The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors. Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first-round match 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 against Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler. Two seeded players lost their first-round matches. Alex de Minaur fell 6-2, 7-5 against teenager Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

