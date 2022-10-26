Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson meet for 2nd time in their careers

Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson meet for the second time in their careers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Jackson won the only other meeting in 2019, when Brady was with the New England Patriots. The Bucs enter the prime-time matchup looking to pull out of a tailspin that’s seen them lose four of five games following a 2-0 start. At 3-4, Brady is under .500 this deep into a season for the first time since 2002. The Ravens are coming off a win that lifted them to 4-3, however they’ve yet to win two games in a row this season.

By The Associated Press

