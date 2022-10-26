Simeone nets 2 to match father as Napoli beats Rangers 4-0

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Giovanni Simeone scored two goals as Napoli beat Rangers 3-0 in the Champions League for a club record 12th consecutive victory in all competitions. The only other Argentine player to score four goals in their first four matches in the Champions League was Giovanni’s father Diego Simeone. Leo Østigård marked his Champions League debut with a goal. Napoli had already qualified for the last 16. It remained three points ahead of Liverpool after the English side also progressed to the knockout stage with a 3-0 win at Ajax. Liverpool hosts Napoli next week in a match to decide the group winner.

