INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The disappointment was etched all over Matt Ryan’s face. Two days after learning he had been benched by Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, Ryan told reporters he was surprised and shocked. Second-year quarterback Sam Ehligner will replace the 15-year veteran as the starter Sunday against Washington. And Reich says Ehlinger will likely keep the No. 1 job for the rest of the season.

