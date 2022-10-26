QB Rising leads No. 14 Utah into Washington St. on Thursday

The No. 14 Utah football team is on a roll, coming off a 43-42 win over Southern California on Oct. 15. Washington State is headed in the other direction, having lost three of its past four games. The two teams, who both had byes last weekend, will play Thursday night in Pullman. The key matchup is Utah’s balanced offense against Washington State’s bend-but-not-break defense. Utah is averaging 40.7 points and 472 yards per game behind quarterback Cameron Rising. Washington State’s defense leads the conference at just 20.7 points allowed per game. Washington State’s offensive line has been unable to protect QB Cameron Ward lately, giving up 11 sacks in two games. Coach Jake Dickert responded by revamping the offensive line.

